PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart on sidelines of G20 Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

He said that India and Malaysia would continue to work together to diversify bilateral cooperation.

"Had a great exchange of views with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. India and Malaysia will continue to work together to diversify bilateral cooperation," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

PM Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron,on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

"Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good," he said in a post on X.

Speaking in the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered.

"Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. (ANI)

