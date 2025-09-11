DT
PT
PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi

ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday. The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9-16.

The leaders warmly greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had called upon PM Ramgoolam here in Varanasi.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the they discussed the multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture and people-to-people ties.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1966017026088222909

PM Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

He arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

