PM Modi meets Mistral AI CEO, co-founder Arthur Mensch in Paris

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) met with Arthur Mensch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Mistral AI, in Paris, France.

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The high-level meeting took place during the Prime Minister's visit to the French capital.

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Mistral AI is a European artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Paris, specialising in frontier-grade large language models (LLMs) and advanced AI infrastructure. Co-founded in 2023 by former Meta and Google researchers, the company builds open-weight, highly customizable AI systems designed to give enterprises full control over their data, infrastructure, and deployment.

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The other co-founders of the company are Guillaume Lample, who is also the Chief Science Officer (CSO) and Timothee Lacroix, who is also the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

PM Modi arrived in Paris as part of his three-nation visit, following the conclusion of his engagements at the G7 Summit.

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During his stay in the city, the Prime Minister is slated to participate in several crucial bilateral meetings, alongside attending the VivaTech Summit 2026.

VivaTech, recognised as Europe's largest technology and startup convention, serves as a premier gathering for international leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovators. Notably, India is participating as the "AI partner country" during this year's edition of the event.

At the summit, PM Modi is projected to highlight India's rapidly expanding innovation landscape, focusing on its advancements in digital public infrastructure and progress in emerging technologies.

Reflecting the vast opportunities for synergy between Indian and European tech pioneers, India will establish the largest national pavilion at the exhibition.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to participate in a series of high-level sessions at VivaTech.

This joint participation will culminate in a keynote address expected to underscore India's expanding footprint as an international hub for digital transformation and innovation.

Beyond the tech summit, the Prime Minister's itinerary in Paris features a strong focus on community engagement. He is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a dedicated event.

The Paris leg of his visit will draw to a close with a massive diaspora reception, featuring cultural showcases that celebrate India's diverse and vibrant heritage.

This packed schedule follows PM Modi's arrival from the G7 Summit, where he outlined India's vision on sustainable development, global governance, and international trade.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister had stressed the need for deepened cooperation with nations of the Global South to foster inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

During those G7 outreach deliberations, PM Modi advocated for enhanced cooperation among the G7 bloc, India, and developing nations to bolster trade and connectivity networks.

He also highlighted the negative economic repercussions of the West Asia conflict on developing economies. (ANI)

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