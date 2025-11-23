DT
Home / World / PM Modi meets Netherlands PM Dick Schoof on G20 Summit sidelines

ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The leaders discussed several aspects of the growing partnership between the two countries, including innovation, technology, and energy.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.

PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which both leaders reviewed the status of their partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in commerce, cultural exchanges, investment, technology, skilling, AI, and critical minerals.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa's successful G20 Presidency."

Other leaders whom PM Modi includes are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Following his meeting with the British Prime Minister, PM Modi wrote on X, "It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains."

He said he had a "great exchange of views" with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and noted that the two nations aim "to diversify bilateral cooperation." PM Modi added that he was "delighted" to meet President Macron, explaining that they "had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

His interaction with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, their second meeting this year, was described by PM Modi as "indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership." Both sides discussed avenues to expand economic and investment collaboration further.

After meeting the Brazilian President, PM Modi noted, "India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people."

A "very productive" discussion also took place with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Ahead of the main G20 session, PM Modi also interacted with several other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sharing a 'Family Photo' from the summit, PM Modi said on X: "Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

