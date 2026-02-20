PM Modi meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital.

Prior to his meeting with the OpenAI CEO, the Prime Minister met with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm. The Prime Minister met the Tech Giants at the Hyderabad House.

Earlier on Thursday, Altman hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a critical platform for international cooperation.

Delivering his keynote address at the Summit, Altman said India's rapid adoption of AI technologies and its push toward sovereign AI infrastructure position it uniquely in the global technology landscape.

"It's really a treat to be here in India. And it's incredible to see the country's leadership in advanced AI," he said.

"I was last here a little over a year ago, and it's striking how much progress has happened since then. We've gone from AI systems that struggled with high school-level math to systems that can do research-level mathematics now and derive novel results in theoretical Physics," he added.

Commenting on the recent developments India has made in the field of AI, he said, "It's also striking how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work for more people in more parts of the country. And India's leadership in sovereign AI, building on infrastructure, SLMs, and much more, has been great to watch. More than a hundred million people in India use ChatGPT every week. More than a third of them are students. India is also the fastest-growing market now for Codex, our coding agent that works to help people develop software faster and better."

Meanwhile, in a symbolic display of international cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders, heads of state, and global tech leaders for a traditional 'family photo' at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, marking a defining moment of the Summit.

The group photograph featured the Prime Minister alongside prominent figures of the global technology landscape, including the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai; the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman; the Chief AI Officer of Meta,, AlexandrWang; and the CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei. (ANI)

