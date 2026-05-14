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Home / World / PM Modi meets Russian, Iranian, Brazilian and other BRICS foreign ministers

PM Modi meets Russian, Iranian, Brazilian and other BRICS foreign ministers

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ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several foreign ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

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The meetings took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' gathering being hosted in the Indian capital.

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Prime Minister Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo, which brought together representatives of member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement.

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Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, marking a key diplomatic engagement.

The EAM also welcomed other Foreign Ministers and representatives from the member and observer nations to the venue in the national capital ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

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Jaishankar first received Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who will be representing the country in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Beijing as US President Donald Trump visits the country.

He also welcomed his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon.

The External Affairs Minister also welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue for the meeting.

Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, was also welcomed by the EAM.

Jaishankar also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the meeting.

The meeting is part of India's ongoing engagement with the BRICS grouping, which brings together emerging economies to discuss key issues of global and regional importance, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations from May 14 to May 15 as it is set to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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