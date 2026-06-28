PM Modi meets Seychelles Opposition leader Bernard Georges

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Leader of Opposition of Seychelles Parliament, Bernard Georges, during his three-day official visit to the archipelago nation located in the western Indian Ocean.

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The two leaders interacted and were joined by representatives from both countries during the meeting.

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a special briefing on the ongoing visit of PM Modi noted that the discussions between the two leaders focused on further enhancing India-Seychelles bilateral ties, and in particular, how to get the youth of the two countries further engaged in the development of these relations.

Earlier today, Georges, hailed the depth of ties with India. Addressing the National Assembly after PM Modi's remarks, Georges expressed immense privilege over PM Modi's address to the House, emphasising the symbolic weight of the leader of the world's largest democracy engaging with one of the world's smallest legislative bodies.

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"The political head of the largest democracy taking the time to speak at length and with passion to the members of one of the world's smallest underlines the universal nature of the democratic process and the enduring relevance of parliamentary and participatory democracy as a system of governance," he said.

He gave a nod to the ethnic fusion between the two countries and noted how the trade ties connect to India's Gujarat.

"Our two countries share more than the ocean, which takes its name from your country, our big neighbour to the north. Our former president, our current vice president, the member seated behind me and to my right, and my personal parliamentary assistant are testaments to the ethnic fusion between our two countries. Indeed, you will have been told by now that large segments of the wholesale and retail trade of our country are assured by Seychellois of Indian extraction, and the bulk of the construction industry is steered by Indian nationals and Indo-Seychellois entrepreneurs from your home state of Gujarat."

Georges highlighted how both parliaments have forged friendships and exchanges through the Seychelles-India Parliamentary Friendship Group for the fostering of closer exchanges and greater cooperation, and added, "These, among many other ties which bind us, have ensured that our destiny are linked. We must nonetheless remain mindful of our respective strengths and, as friends, remain balanced partners, respectful of the independence of each other."

He thanked India for the support to Seychelles over the years and said, "On behalf of my caucus and on my personal behalf, I thank India for your generosity to Seychelles in many and varied fields over five decades."

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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