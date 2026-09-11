DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi meets UN Secy General Guterres on sidelines of BRICS Summit

PM Modi meets UN Secy General Guterres on sidelines of BRICS Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres in the national capital on Friday on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The two leaders had also met earlier this year in New Delhi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

Advertisement

Guterres had congratulated PM Modi for organizing the AI Impact Summit with a view to democratising AI and making it human-centric.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister had appreciated UNSG’s efforts in creating an Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence and for his support to developing countries on AI.

Both leaders had exchanged views on a multipolar world reflecting contemporary realities and underlined the imperative for urgent reform of the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Advertisement

PM Modi on Friday held separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS Summit which will formally begin tomorrow.

The BRICS Summit comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts