PM Modi meets UN Secy General Guterres on sidelines of BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres in the national capital on Friday on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The two leaders had also met earlier this year in New Delhi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

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Guterres had congratulated PM Modi for organizing the AI Impact Summit with a view to democratising AI and making it human-centric.

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The Prime Minister had appreciated UNSG’s efforts in creating an Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence and for his support to developing countries on AI.

Both leaders had exchanged views on a multipolar world reflecting contemporary realities and underlined the imperative for urgent reform of the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council (UNSC).

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PM Modi on Friday held separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS Summit which will formally begin tomorrow.

The BRICS Summit comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

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