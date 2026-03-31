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Home / World / PM Modi mourns death of former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi

PM Modi mourns death of former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi

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ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, calling it an "irreparable loss" for both Suriname and the global Indian diaspora.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of my friend and the former President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi Ji. This is not only an irreparable loss to Suriname but also to the global Indian diaspora."

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Recalling his personal interactions with Santokhi, the prime minister highlighted the late leader's contributions to bilateral ties and cultural affinity with India.

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"I fondly recall my many meetings with him. His tireless service for Suriname and his efforts in strengthening India-Suriname relations were clearly reflected in our interactions. He had a special fondness for Indian culture. He won several hearts when he took oath in Sanskrit," PM Modi said.

Extending condolences, he added, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Suriname in this hour of grief."

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In November 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the late former Suriname President Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. The two leaders at that time reviewed the progress of the India-Suriname partnership and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

In July 2025, 71-year-old physician and veteran lawmaker Jennifer Geerlings-Simons was elected as Suriname's first female president, receiving parliamentary approval to lead the South American nation.

According to the MEA brief, India enjoys close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by the Indian Diaspora's arrival dating back to one and a half centuries.

India and Suriname have bilateral mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation, such as Ministerial-level Joint Commission Meetings, Joint Working Group on Agriculture. India and Suriname have actively cooperated on a development partnership, and India has offered Line of Credits (LOCs) and Grants-in-Aid, according to the MEA brief.

According to the MEA brief, Trade and economic links between India and Suriname are modest. Indian export to Suriname consists of boilers, machinery, iron & steel, electrical machinery & equipment, sound recorders, pharmaceutical products, textiles, vehicles, coffee, tea and spices, rubber, paper, tobacco, organic chemicals, furniture, carpets, ceramic products, footwear and printed books; Indian import consists of wood, aluminum, textiles, herbal products, garments, spices, and electrical machinery. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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