PM Modi, Nigeria VP Shettima stress multilateral cooperation, multipolar order; lauds India’s development, capacity-building role

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima Mustapha on Sunday stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora and working towards a more representative, inclusive and multi-polar international order as they reviewed the multifaceted India-Nigeria relationship on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

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Their discussions covered trade and investment, defence and security, energy partnership, agriculture, health and digital technologies.

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"Delighted to meet Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We discussed cooperation in areas such as trade, power, clean energy, fertilisers and defence. We also reviewed cooperation in health, capacity building, technology and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi and Shettima also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including the priorities and concerns of the Global South.

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"They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including priorities and concerns of the Global South. Both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora and working together towards a more representative, inclusive and multi-polar international order," the MEA said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's continued commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria and deepening India's engagement with Africa.

Vice President Shettima appreciated India's development experience and its contribution to capacity building and economic development in Nigeria, as per the MEA.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Nigeria to building a stronger, forward-looking partnership contributing to peace, prosperity and development in both countries and the wider Global South.

Shettima was heading the Nigerian delegation to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The delegation comprises several ministers, including those handling Foreign Affairs; Industry, Trade and Investment; Communication, Innovation and Digital Technology; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Women Affairs; and Science and Technology.

Shettima arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit 2026. Nigeria is participating in the grouping as a BRICS Partner Country.

The meeting comes as India hosted the two-day BRICS Summit under the chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. (ANI)

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