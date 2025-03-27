PM Modi on "deepening bilateral ties, boosting trade" with Belgium King

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to King Philippe of Belgium, where he discussed the deepening of India-Belgium strong bilateral ties.

PM Modi said that he appreciated the recent Belgian Economic Mission to India led by Princess Astrid.

In a post on X, he said, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Philippe of Belgium. Appreciated the recent Belgian Economic Mission to India led by HRH Princess Astrid. We discussed deepening our strong bilateral ties, boosting trade & investment, and advancing collaboration in innovation & sustainability."

Meanwhile, on March 4, Prime Minister Modi met Princess Astrid of Belgium and said that he looked forward to unlocking opportunities through new partnerships between the two countries in various sectors.

PM Modi also appreciated Princess Adrid's initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium. Deeply appreciate her initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India. Look forward to unlocking limitless opportunities for our people through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling and academic exchanges."

Princess Astrid, the second child of King Albert II and Queen Paola and sister to King Philippe, leads Belgium's economic missions as representative of the King. According to a statement from the Belgian Monarchy, these missions contribute to the development of economic and trade relations between Belgium and its regions and numerous foreign partners.

The phone call between PM Modi and the King came at a crucial juncture as the Belgian government is closely monitoring the case of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, emphasising that it is being handled with significant attention, according to David Jordens, Spokesperson and Head of Service for social media and press at Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs.

When asked about Choksi's possible presence in Belgium, Jordens stated, "I can confirm that the Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and attaches great importance and attention to it. However, we do not comment on individual cases. Furthermore, this case falls under the competence of the Federal Public Service Justice." (ANI)

