PM Modi pays tribute to war heroes at Tomb of Unknown Soldier along with Slovak counterpart in Bratislava

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Slovakia by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava during his State Visit to the country.

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Accompanied by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, PM Modi participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial and paid respects to the brave soldiers who played a pivotal role in Slovakia's liberation during World War II.

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According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Slovakia at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava today."

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The statement further noted that the Prime Minister, along with his Slovak counterpart, "laid a wreath at the memorial and paid respects to the brave soldiers pivotal in Slovakia's liberation during World War II".

The solemn ceremony underscored the shared values of honouring courage, sacrifice and service beyond national borders.

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in the heart of Bratislava, serves as the central venue for official commemorative ceremonies and as a place of reflection and remembrance.

It honours the patriotism and sacrifice of unidentified Slovak soldiers who gave their lives in the fight for freedom.

PM Modi's visit to Slovakia from June 14 to 16 marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Slovak Republic since its independence in 1993.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, education and culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, following which the two leaders held delegation-level talks to review the full spectrum of India-Slovakia relations.

In a significant development, PM Modi and PM Fico also agreed to elevate India-Slovakia relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting the growing depth and strategic nature of bilateral ties. (ANI)

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