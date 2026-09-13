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Home / World / PM Modi, Philippines President agree to advance ties under Strategic Partnership; PM welcomes Manila’s decision to join CDRI during talks

PM Modi, Philippines President agree to advance ties under Strategic Partnership; PM welcomes Manila’s decision to join CDRI during talks

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday agreed to further advance bilateral relations under the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries, while the Prime Minister welcomed Manila's decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

PM Modi met Marcos on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the Philippines' participation in the summit as the current ASEAN chair.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen and expand collaboration across a wide range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people ties.

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"Delighted to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Wished him a very happy birthday too. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the key areas discussed during the meeting.

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"Key focus areas are: Economic linkages. Technology. Trade. Space. Innovation. Creative industry. We also discussed ways to further strengthen India-ASEAN engagement," he said.

According to the MEA, the two leaders agreed to further advance bilateral relations under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established in August 2025 during President Marcos' State Visit to India.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the Philippines' decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation across all areas of the Strategic Partnership.

Marcos Jr is in India to attend the two-day BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of ASEAN. His visit assumes significance in the context of India’s Act East policy and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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