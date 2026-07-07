PM Modi pitches 5-point Ganga-Mahakam Vision to strengthen India-Indonesia ties, emerge as force of global good

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented a five-point plan to further boost the ties between India and Indonesia, terming it the "Ganga-Mahakam vision" for a prosperous future of upcoming generations.

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Addressing a joint sitting of the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi said, "Like the currents of the Ganga and the Mahakam, our civilizations have been connected for centuries through ideas, faith, trade, and culture. Today, to infuse that historic flow with new energy for the future, I wish to present the 'Ganga-Mahakam Vision' before you all. This vision does not limit our partnership merely to current aspirations and needs; it paves the way for peace, prosperity, security, and shared progress for future generations..."

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The five-point roadmap proposed by PM Modi comprises of civilizational connect, shared development, security and strategic trust, maritime prosperity and being the voice of the Global South.

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"We will make our shared history the fuel for strengthening the future. For this I propose we begin the India-Indonesia Civilizational Dialogue.

On shared development, he said that the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder to complement the way forward.

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"We will take the defence and security cooperation to new heights. We will strengthen the national capabilities" the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi listed terrorism, cyber threats, challenges in the sea as areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"India and Indonesia's Strategic Trust will become a pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

On the front of maritime prosperity, he said that the two countries will convert the shared maritime geography to shared maritime prosperity.

"From Sabang to Great Nicobar, from the Malacca Gateway to Indo-Pacific-- we will create new opportunities for connectivity, logistics, blue economy, maritime security and trade resilience."

As the voice of the global south, they will give cement the aspirations and "will work for a world order where development is inclusive, technology is accssible, and global governance is just and representative" the Prime Minister said.

"Our partnership is the stability of Indo-Pacific, strength of the Global South and a testimony of trust for the world's future," he said.

He urged Indonesia to come together in realizing this vision and scaling the relationship to newer heights.

PM Modi also signed the official Guest Book, marking another significant moment in the deepening of bilateral ties and the shared democratic values that unite the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day State-visit to Indonesia. (ANI)

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