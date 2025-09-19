PM Modi plants Kadamb sapling gifted by King Charles on his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted the Kadamb sapling presented as a special gift by King Charles III of the UK on his birthday at his official residence of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The sapling symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability between the two nations was given to the Prime Minister by King Charles on Wednesday, September 17, on his 75th birthday.

The Kadamb tree, which was presented by King Charles, was inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. On Wednesday, the British High Commission shared the details about the gift in a post on X.

"His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation," the High Commission said.

The UK High Commission, in another post, further highlighted how, earlier during PM Modi's visit to the UK in July this year, he had gifted King Charles a 'Sonoma' tree.

"During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a 'Sonoma' tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035."

The essence of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative is to plant a tree in one's mother's name symbolically.

As per an official statement by the Government of India, this simple act serves a dual purpose - honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are the foundation of life, and like a mother, they provide nourishment, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, people can plant a tree in honour of their mothers, creating a lasting memorial, while also addressing the urgent need for environmental protection. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)