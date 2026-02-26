DT
Home / World / PM Modi praises 'I Love My India' performance by Divyang artistes in Israel

PM Modi praises 'I Love My India' performance by Divyang artistes in Israel

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the performance of the song "I Love My India" by a band of specially-abled artistes.

PM Modi said that the performance reflected the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the performance as "a memorable performance of the song 'I Love My India' by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens. This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel!"

During his visit, PM Modi also witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Kerala caregivers' community.

The performance highlighted the richness of Kerala's cultural traditions and the dedication of those passionate about preserving India's artistic heritage abroad.

"Witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Keralam caregivers' community. The performance reflected the greatness of Keralam's cultural traditions and the dedication of those who are passionate about it. Proud to see our diaspora preserving India's rich artistic heritage wherever they go," the National Cultural Secretariat (NCS) noted in a post on X.

PM Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit and received a warm and vibrant welcome. The reception featured colourful Indian cultural performances and enthusiastic participation by members of the Indian diaspora.

Cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate PM Modi's arrival, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian heritage.

Meanwhile, India and Israel on Thursday signed multiple agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors covering Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, education and other sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing two-day state visit to the country, reflecting the growing strategic, technological, and economic partnership between the two countries.

The agreements cover areas including innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries, aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce, and cybersecurity and were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of their press statements in Jerusalem.

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. In a warm gesture, the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour, signalling the strengthening ties between India and Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

