Home / World / PM Modi-President Lula hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi

PM Modi-President Lula hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday held delegation-level talks here in the national capital.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.

Earlier, PM Modi and President Lula held discussions at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

Earlier today a ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. Sharing the details in a post on X he said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, on Friday spoke to ANI about the growing rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, and said, "This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That's a fact."

The Brazilian envoy to India said, "President Lula has come to India with the largest ever delegation, with more than 11 cabinet ministers, more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs. This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level."

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years.

The Brazilian President has arrived in India with large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

