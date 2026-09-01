PM Modi, President Putin exchange views on conflicts in West Asia, Black Sea region which have impacted trade and safety of Indian seafarers

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Monday and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields including defence and energy.

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They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

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Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in war since February 2022 and there is ongoing conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts.

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Prime Minister also stated that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the 18th BRICS Summit on 12-13 September 2026.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties. They welcomed the outcome of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which was held on 24 August 2026 in Moscow," a PMO release said.

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"The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral arena, in particular in BRICS under India's Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers," it added.

The two leaders agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties, the release said.

PM Modi said there is a need to move "from an endless war towards an end to the war".

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today," he added.

After their bilateral meeting, PM Modi and President Putin travelled together in the same vehicle to attend the inauguration of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena. (ANI)

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