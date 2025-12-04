DT
Home / World / PM Modi, Putin travel in same car after Russian President's arrival at Palam airport

PM Modi, Putin travel in same car after Russian President's arrival at Palam airport

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they departed from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi.

Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol.

This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit.

This gesture was a warm reminder when both leaders shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

As Putin landed in India, he received a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.

The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

