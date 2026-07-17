New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have reaffirmed their resolve to carry forward the legacy of Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani by further strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and people-to-people ties.

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The two leaders held a telephone conversation on Thursday during which Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

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According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi recalled the Father Amir's significant contributions as the chief architect of modern Qatar and paid tribute to his visionary leadership.

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"Prime Minister paid tribute to his visionary leadership and recalled his pivotal role in strengthening India-Qatar relations over the years as well as his deep affection for India and the Indian community in Qatar," the MEA statement said.

The Amir of Qatar thanked Prime Minister Modi for his call and conveyed his appreciation for the words of support during the difficult hour.

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In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership."

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to carry forward Father Amir's legacy and further strengthen bilateral ties. They also agreed to remain in close touch.

The call follows a period of national mourning in India, during which the government declared July 13 as a day of state mourning as a mark of respect for the late leader.

Prime Minister Modi had previously described the Father Amir as a "visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity" and a "true friend" of India, whom he had the honour of meeting during his visit to Doha in February 2024.

The father of Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country's stunning development. During his reign, the country saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Hamad's tenure also saw the promulgation of Qatar's first permanent constitution in 2004 and the introduction of municipal elections, in which women were allowed to vote and stand as candidates, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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