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Home / World / PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ during talks with VP Epel Alupo

PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ during talks with VP Epel Alupo

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Vice President of Uganda Jessica Rose Epel Alupo on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across key areas.

During the meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for Uganda's ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda, while the two sides emphasised the importance of technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation and private-sector collaboration.

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The two leaders also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries and highlighted the importance of close people-to-people ties in providing solidity to the relationship.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders also called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. PM Modi thanked Alupo for her participation in the BRICS Summit.

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MEA said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a warm and productive bilateral meeting today Vice-President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties between India and Uganda. They emphasized on the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They highlighted that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership."

Alupo arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit and was received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

Uganda is among the 10 partner countries participating in the BRICS Summit 2026.

The meeting took place as India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit under its chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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