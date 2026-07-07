PM Modi recalls popularity of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' song in Indonesia, says when India, Indonesia move forward, it leads to 'bahut kuch'

Jakarta (Indonesia) [India], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto as "a true friend of India" and said he has been overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by the people of Indonesia.

Advertisement

Speaking at a community event here, PM Modi recalled the popularity of the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia and said when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch' and leads to 'bahut kuch'..."

Advertisement

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo for his words. Excellency, you are a true friend of India. Thank you for being here. I have been overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown to me by the people of Indonesia; words fall short to describe it...I saw a clear reflection of love, respect, and a deep sense of connection towards India on every face," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

"I noticed that the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is very popular here. Today, I told President Prabowo that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch'; it leads to 'bahut kuch'...," he added.

PM Modi also spoke of the passion for football in Indonesia amid the FIFA World Cup and said his visits to the country have coincided with the global sports event.

Advertisement

"Football fever is sweeping the world these days. Here in Indonesia, too, the passion for football is immense, and it is evident that you have all brought that same energy and enthusiasm with you here. There is also a remarkable coincidence...Whenever I have visited Indonesia, the excitement of the FIFA World Cup has been in the air," he said.

"The first event took place in Jakarta in 2018, then we met in Bali in 2022, and now, in 2026, we are interacting in Jakarta once again. On all three occasions, the buzz of football has resonated across Indonesia. The "Man of the Match" for all three of these events in Indonesia is the same: all of you living here in Indonesia. You are all the "Man of the Match," he added.

Ahead of his address to the diaspora, PM Modi met several members of the Indian community. He also witnessed a traditional performance by the members of the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi is on a three-day state-visit to Indonesia. Earlier in the day, held bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto and also addressed the Parliament of Indonesia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)