PM Modi received call from Emir of Qatar after Ras Laffan blast kills 12 Indians: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Highlighting the close bilateral ties between New Delhi and Doha, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday detailed a key diplomatic outreach following a major industrial tragedy in the Gulf nation.

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Jaiswal confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed deep grief over the loss of 12 Indian lives in a devastating accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

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Addressing the media, Jaiswal stated, "We had a tragic accident in Qatar. We lost 12 Indian lives. Yesterday, the Prime Minister received a telephone call from His Highness the Emir of Qatar, who offered condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in this tragic accident in the industrial city."

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The devastating incident unfolded on Sunday night, when 12 Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at an LNG facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. Reports indicated that the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also injured 66 people, including Indians.

Expressing his gratitude for the international outreach, the Prime Minister had shared his thoughts on social media.

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"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister said he and the Emir of Qatar share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Elaborating on the joint response of the two world leaders, Jaiswal added, "Both leaders shared grief over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for those who are injured. India and Qatar stand in solidarity with each other and remain committed to the well-being of Indian nationals in Qatar. This was the message that came through in the telephone call."

The two leaders re-emphasised the close ties and mutual cooperation between New Delhi and Doha during the crisis, with PM Modi noting, "India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other."

Providing an update on the condition of the survivors, the Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed that relief measures are actively underway.

Citing Qatari authorities, the Indian mission said that all the injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

The MEA further noted that an official statement has been released outlining the details of the discussion between the two leaders.

"We have also put out a press release on this telephone call that happened between His Highness the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister. Thank you," the MEA spokesperson concluded. (ANI)

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