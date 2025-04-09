New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Russia for participation in Victory Day celebrations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Jaiswal said that India will announce participation in the Victory Day celebration at an appropriate time.

On Russia inviting PM Modi for Victory Day celebrations, Jaiswal said, "Our Prime Minister has received an invitation for the participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We will be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebration at the appropriate time. As far as participation of Indian contingent is concerned, again, we will let you know as and when we have an update."

Advertisement

Citing sources in the Indian government, TASS reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may attend the Victory Day celebrations in the Russian capital Moscow on May 9.

"[Singh's visit to Moscow for the parade] is possible," the agency's source said in response to a question on the matter. The Victory Day celebrations mark the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II.

Advertisement

Earlier in February, TASS reported that PM Modi is likely to visit Russia for the May 9 parade at Moscow's Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic Wa.As per the military source cited by TASS, the visit by the PM has a "high probability."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said, TASS reported.

As per the military source cited by TASS, it was noted, "The issue of participation in the parade on Red Square of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces, which should arrive at least a month [before the parade] for rehearsals, is also being worked out."

PM Modi had visited Russia last year in October at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit which took place in Kazan under the chairmanship of Russia. It was PM Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024 as he travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During his visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)