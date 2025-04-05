DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome as he begins Sri Lanka visit

PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome as he begins Sri Lanka visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Colombo during a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, marked by cultural warmth, diplomatic engagements, and a focus on development cooperation.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:41 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Colombo's Independence Square on Friday as he began a three-day visit to Sri Lanka aimed at deepening regional ties and development cooperation.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake greeted him at the venue, marking the start of a packed diplomatic schedule.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly welcomed at his hotel, where he was seen shaking hands with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessing a puppet show performed in his honour. The vibrant reception reflected the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

PM Modi's arrival in Colombo came after his visit to Thailand, where he held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended the BIMSTEC Summit. On the sidelines, he engaged in further bilateral discussions, laying the groundwork for this leg of his regional outreach.

Despite rainy weather, six senior Sri Lankan ministers personally received PM Modi at the airport. The delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Labour Anil Jayantha; Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam Chandrasekar; Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj; and Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena.

Advertisement

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects funded by India. He will also review progress under the joint vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" in discussions with President Dissanayake.

Earlier, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre praised PM Modi's global advocacy for Yoga, noting that his efforts had given it formal recognition and expanded its acceptance across Sri Lanka--from spiritual circles to mainstream wellness and corporate spaces. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper