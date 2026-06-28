PM Modi receives Guard of Honour at State House in Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House in Seychelles as part of his three-day official visit to the East African island nation, at the invitation of its President Patrick Herminie. The visit is aimed at further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Advertisement

PM Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie, and the two leaders participated in formal ceremonial proceedings as part of the official engagements.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's visit from June 27-29 will see him participate as the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on Monday, marking 50 years of independence from the United Kingdom, achieved in 1976.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon and was personally received at the tarmac by President Herminie, alongside several top cabinet ministers and senior officials, in a special gesture reflecting the deep diplomatic bonds between the two democracies.

The arrival reception featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Prime Minister visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden marking a significant cultural and environmental engagement during his ongoing visit to the island nation.

The Prime Minister was accompanied throughout the visit by President Herminie.

Prime Minister Modi also presented a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), PS LESPWAR, alongside six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to Seychelles to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

The high-level handing-over ceremony was conducted in the presence of President Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria on the initial day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit.

The specialised maritime vessel was manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited.

Detailing the milestone engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles' maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)