Home / World / PM Modi receives US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor; hopes tenure will bolster India-US ties

PM Modi receives US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor; hopes tenure will bolster India-US ties

ANI
Updated At : 08:45 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Sergio Gor, the Ambassador-designate of the United States to India, on Saturday.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

The US Embassy in India has officially welcomed Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, who is set to strengthen the ties between the United States and India.

He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote, "Excited to welcome Ambassador Sergio Gor to India! He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship."

Gor's first meeting in India took place earlier today with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the two discussed the India-US relationship and its growing global significance.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

In addition, Gor also met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The officials had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson wrote on X, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment."

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between then US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

