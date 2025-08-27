New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, with both leaders exchanging views on the recent meeting in Washington involving European, US, and Ukrainian leaders aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a phone call from the President of the Republic of Finland H.E. Alexander Stubb today. President Stubb shared his assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability," the statement read.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance partnership in emerging fields, including quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability. President Stubb reiterated Finland's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement," the statement read.

"He also affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Stubb to visit India at an early date. The leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement added.

PM Modi also took to X, noting the exchanged perspectives shared by the two leaders on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine," the post read.

President Stubb also echoed a positive tone in his post on X, stating, "A good conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it's a shared goal. India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East. We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues." (ANI)

