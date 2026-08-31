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Home / World / PM Modi, Russian President travel in same car to World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena

PM Modi, Russian President travel in same car to World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena

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ANI
Updated At : 09:07 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): In a gesture reflecting the warmth of ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena.

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The two leaders travelled together after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

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In his remarks, PM Modi said that India supports all efforts towards peace in the Ukraine war.

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"Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war and an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said.

"We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India's message. The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message- the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you," PM Modi added.

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The conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

Notably, during the last SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Today's era is not an era of war. His remarks were widely noted and lauded by global leaders.

According to TASS, Putin met PM Modi at the Aksakal Meeting Room at the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence. The Russian president was accompanied by a delegation that included ministers and other senior Russian officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin noted that relations between Russia and India were continuing to grow stronger.

Translating President Putin's words, a translator said, "...I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership. Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us. I am very grateful to you for that."

Russia remains one of India's key strategic partners, particularly in the defence and energy sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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