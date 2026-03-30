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Home / World / PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince discussed West Asia crisis, conversation focused on secure shipping, energy safety: MEA

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince discussed West Asia crisis, conversation focused on secure shipping, energy safety: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in high-level discussions with global leaders to address pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.

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As part of these engagements, on March 28, the Prime Minister held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jaiswal said.

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Addressing an interministerial briefing in the national capital, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Prime Minister is currently engaging in discussions with leaders from various nations across the globe. In this context, on March 28th, the Prime Minister held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During this conversation, views were exchanged regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Prime Minister condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in that region. Both leaders also discussed free navigation and keeping shipping lanes open and secure."

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The discussions also touched upon diplomatic cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. Both leaders reiterated the need to intensify collaboration on regional security and energy stability.

The MEA spokesperson further noted that the Prime Minister continues to interact with world leaders to address various international challenges, underlining India's growing role in shaping dialogue on global security and economic stability.

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The conversation took place at a time when tensions in West Asia have intensified, with concerns over attacks on energy assets and the potential impact on global trade routes. India's outreach to Saudi Arabia, a key regional player, reflects a strategy aimed at fostering dialogue, promoting peace, and ensuring that critical shipping lanes remain secure for international commerce. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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