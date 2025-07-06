PM Modi shakes hands, shares hug with Brazil Prez, as he arrives for 17th BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shook hands and shared a hug with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he arrives for the 17th BRICS Summit.

PM Modi arrived at the Museum of Modern Art for the 17th BRICS Summit.

Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year’s BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/4suQE0BIWj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2025

"Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year's BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome from the Indian community in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PM Modi also witnessed a musical performance of traditional prayer songs.

Members of the Indian community held a traditional dance performance on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' while welcoming PM Modi.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians along with military personnel. The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift.

Sharing his sentiments on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said he was amazed by the Indian diaspora's enduring connection to Indian culture.

"Members of Brazil's Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It's amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India's development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome," PM Modi wrote on X.

After landing in Brazil, PM shared a post on X, he said, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasilia, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit."

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

Brazil is the fourth country in its five-nation visit. (ANI)

