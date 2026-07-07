PM Modi signs guestbook upon meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday signed the guestbook upon meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace).

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Both leaders were seen shaking hands and exchanging cordial smiles.

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Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, marking the commencement of his official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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The Prime Minister had arrived in Indonesia on Monday, launching the opening segment of his three-nation diplomatic visit with a high-profile ceremonial welcome that featured an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President at the airport. Military fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Indonesian airspace before he was formally received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

This official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. Crucially, this signifies the inaugural bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.The high-level engagement is anticipated to inject further momentum into this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with bilateral defence and maritime coordination positioned high on the shared agenda. Security relations between New Delhi and Jakarta have expanded significantly in recent years, driven by frequent high-level official exchanges, regular joint military manoeuvres, collaborative defence industry initiatives, and the landmark acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by Indonesia.

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Underscoring this focus on regional stability, the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) framework serves as India's institutional vision for promoting security, stability, and inclusive developmental growth across the maritime domain. Additionally, PM Modi stated that the diplomatic visit would build directly upon the robust momentum currently characterising India's relations with Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with a distinct focus on expanding cooperation across strategic, economic, and people-centric domains. (ANI)

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