Home / World / PM Modi, South Korean President hold talks on deepening economic ties

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Lee Jae-myung, President of South Korea, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

PM Modi spoke with Lee Jae-myung about deepening economic and investment linkages.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered, especially since the African continent is hosting the G20 for the first time.

PM Modi said that India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward."

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

