PM Modi, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung hold delegation-level talks to bolster strategic ties

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

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Earlier in the day, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the same venue, where they were seen planting a tree together, symbolising the growth of ties between the two nations.

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Preceding these discussions, Lee accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. During the visit, they laid a wreath at the memorial to honour the leader of the Indian independence movement.

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Before arriving at Rajghat, the South Korean leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, marking a significant start to the second day of his high-profile state visit.

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, with the reception featuring a vibrant display by children dressed in traditional attire, waving the national flags of both countries.

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The South Korean President and the First Lady arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day official tour and were received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.

Highlighting the diplomatic significance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) observed that the visit represents an "important milestone" in advancing the "Special Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

In a written interview with The Times of India held before the summit talks, Lee noted that the effective closure of critical shipping routes due to the prolonged conflict between the US and Iran has been driving up global oil prices and disrupting supply chains.

"Both the Republic of Korea and India depend on the Middle East for a significant share of their energy supplies, including crude oil and natural gas. Accordingly, ensuring the security of critical maritime routes is essential to the safety of our peoples and the very survival of our nations," Lee said in the interview.

He expressed South Korea's intent to collaborate with India on multilateral efforts to ensure safe passage through the strategic route and diversify energy supply chains to address global economic uncertainties.

"Korea will maintain close communication with India to ensure that all vessels can navigate the Strait of Hormuz safely and freely. We will also continue to work together in relevant international forums to uphold this shared commitment," he added.

Lee also expressed hope to expand cooperation in critical mineral supply chains to reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

He suggested combining South Korea's technology with India's mining and refining industries to establish stable supply chains, while also stressing the need for collaboration in AI, defence, and shipbuilding.

Reflecting the immediate start to the visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Lee on Sunday. Jaishankar stated he was "honoured" to meet the President and values his commitment to deepening relations across multiple domains.

The agenda for today's extensive bilateral talks is expected to cover shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, and emerging technologies, alongside cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Following the talks, Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for the visiting dignitary. Later, President Lee is slated to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a state banquet in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MEA emphasised that the visit underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to strengthen existing cooperation while expanding into new areas of mutual interest, building on two previous meetings between the leaders in 2025. (ANI)

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