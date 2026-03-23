"PM Modi speaking to several world leaders on ongoing West Asia conflict": MEA

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday highlighted India's maintenance of high-level diplomatic contact with key regional players to address the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, emphasising the need for stability and the protection of global commerce.

Advertisement

Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, the Prime Minister has been speaking to several world leaders on the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region." These deliberations have focused on de-escalating tensions that have gripped the region since late February.

Advertisement

The spokesperson highlighted a significant diplomatic exchange between New Delhi and Tehran over the weekend. Jaiswal noted, "On Saturday, as you are aware, he had spoken to the President of Iran. On the occasion, he also had the opportunity to convey Eid and Nowruz greetings."

Advertisement

During this conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "expressed hope that this festive season would bring peace, stability and prosperity in West Asia," while raising serious concerns regarding recent military strikes on non-combatant targets.

Detailing India's firm stance on the hostilities, Jaiswal stated, "The Prime Minister condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threatened regional stability and disrupt global supply chains." This statement follows a series of drone and missile strikes that have targeted energy facilities across the Persian Gulf.

Advertisement

Further highlighting the economic risks posed by the maritime standoff, the MEA underscored the necessity of keeping trade routes functional. "The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," the spokesperson added.

Beyond the geopolitical concerns, the welfare of the vast Indian diaspora in the region remains a priority for the government. Jaiswal remarked that the Prime Minister "also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Iran."

The conflict in West Asia has reached a critical juncture following weeks of retaliatory operations and counter-strikes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. With the Strait of Hormuz facing potential closure and energy infrastructure under threat, the international community remains on high alert over the risk of a full-scale regional war that could catastrophically impact global fuel security and West Asian stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)