PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian, voices concern over escalating West Asia conflict

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANII): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, backed by the US, involving Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

He said, "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also underlined that the safety and security of Indian nationals remains a key priority for the government. He noted that ensuring the unhindered transit of goods and energy supplies is equally important for India.

He added, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities."

The PM asserted that India remains committed to peace and stability and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

"Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi concluded.

Earlier, India highlighted a high-level diplomatic push to protect Indian interests, emphasising the twin priorities of citizen safety and the stability of energy supply chains.

During the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that India is working to ensure the safety of its 9,000 nationals in Iran, with several students and others returning home through embassy assistance.

Jaiswal confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held three telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and protect India's energy security.

"External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said.

Notably, following these talks, stabilisation in the transit of Indian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz was secured, a crucial chokepoint for the nation's energy imports.

Moreover, the MEA is proactively assisting the approximately 9,000 Indian nationals currently in Iran, many of whom are students, seafarers, and pilgrims.

"We've had some 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students. They also comprise seafarers, some business people, some professionals, and some pilgrims. Of these 9,000, you would have seen that we had issued an advisory some time back. Our mission issued an advisory following those advisories, which were issued on the 14th of January, if I'm not wrong, and 23rd of February, several Indian nationals, mostly students, a lot of students, left the country and reached home," said Jaiswal.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave the country. This includes helping them reach Armenia and Azerbaijan via land borders, where they can access commercial flights to return to India.

"We have recently, as you know, we have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country. We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings. So this is happening," he said. (ANI)

