DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah and Lamichhane, congratulates them for Rastriya Swatantra Party's resounding success in Nepal polls

PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah and Lamichhane, congratulates them for Rastriya Swatantra Party's resounding success in Nepal polls

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.

Advertisement

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership.

Advertisement

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said.

"I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added.

Advertisement

The counting of votes under the First-Past-the-Post category of Nepal's House of Representatives entered the final phase today, with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) dominating the parliament.

The party is heading for a two-thirds majority as it also dominates the Proportional Representation (PR) vote count.

As per the latest update from the Election Commission, the RSP has won 124 seats under the FPTP category while maintaining a lead in one more constituency. The Nepali Congress has secured 17 seats and is leading in one constituency.

The CPN-UML has won eight seats and is leading in one constituency, while the Nepali Communist Party has secured seven seats.

The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured one seat. Independent candidate Mahabir Pun has also been elected to the House of Representatives.

On March 5, voters cast their ballots to elect 165 candidates under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category and for 110 seats under the Proportional Representation (PR) category.

With more than half of the votes counted under the Proportional Representation (PR) category in the House of Representatives election, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured nearly 50 per cent of the votes.

In the House of Representatives election, political parties must secure at least 3 per cent of the total PR votes to qualify for seats under the proportional representation system. Based on the current vote count, only RSP, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, NCP and RPP appear likely to cross the threshold.

If the vote share remains unchanged until the final count, the RSP is projected to win around 60 seats under the PR system. Similarly, the Nepali Congress may secure 20 seats, the CPN-UML 17 seats, the Maoist Centre eight seats, and the RPP five seats.

Adding the projected 60 PR seats, the RSP could secure around 185 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives.

A party needs 184 seats to command a two-thirds majority in the House. If the current voting trend continues, the RSP appears on course to secure that threshold. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts