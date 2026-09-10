PM Modi speaks with German Chancellor, vows to deepen Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the phone and reaffirmed the commitment of India and Germany to further deepen their Strategic Partnership across key areas, including trade and investment, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies and talent mobility.

The conversation comes as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, with the two leaders reviewing the progress of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and discussing regional and global developments of mutual interest.

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In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described his conversation with Merz as "warm and productive" and said the two countries would continue to strengthen their partnership for the benefit of their people.

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"Had a warm and productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As India and Germany celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership across trade & investment, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies, talent mobility and other key areas," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Germany is an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a valued partner for promoting global peace, stability and prosperity. Together, we will continue to deepen our forward-looking Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people of our countries," it added.

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According to a release, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the substantial progress made in key areas of bilateral cooperation and noted the sustained momentum in high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Berlin.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across trade and investment, advanced technologies, clean energy, defence, education and talent mobility.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue working closely to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.

The latest conversation follows growing momentum in India-Germany economic relations, with both sides seeking to expand trade and investment and deepen industrial cooperation.

During Chancellor Merz's two-day official visit to India in January, Prime Minister Modi had highlighted the importance of closer economic engagement between the two countries.

Merz had arrived in India in January for a two-day official visit at the invitation of PM Modi, as the two countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

The latest conversation between PM Modi and Chancellor Merz builds on that engagement, with both sides looking to broaden cooperation in emerging technologies, clean energy, defence, education and skilled talent mobility alongside traditional economic ties. (ANI)

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