Home / World / PM Modi speaks with President Trump, leaders underline importance of sustaining momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade

PM Modi speaks with President Trump, leaders underline importance of sustaining momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade

ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity."

According to a press statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of ties between the two countries. They underlined the need to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially as India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations.

"PM and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade," the release said.

PM Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) framework for the 21st century.

The leaders discussed regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common strategic interests.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch as high-level engagements continue. The talks come amid the ongoing India-US trade talks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

