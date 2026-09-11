PM Modi stresses lasting regional peace, freedom of navigation in meeting with Iran President Pezeshkian

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in West Asia amid the conflict, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers, during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia, as the region faces heightened uncertainty amid the conflict and disruptions affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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"Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers," the MEA statement read.

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The meeting was the second between PM Modi and Pezeshkian in recent times. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

During Friday's meeting, PM Modi thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances.

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He also noted the potential for BRICS to build the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

The Prime Minister also thanked Pezeshkian for participating in the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum earlier today.

The bilateral meeting came after Pezeshkian addressed the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum, where he called for stronger economic cooperation among BRICS countries and “a transition from potential cooperation to operational one”.

“We believe that the true strength of BRICS is not confined merely to the size of its members' economies; rather, it becomes more apparent when these capacities are transformed into a network of trade, investment and joint financing – a transition from potential cooperation to an operational one,” Pezeshkian said in his address at the forum.

The Iranian President also highlighted the complex global environment, pointing to geopolitical uncertainty, disruptions in supply chains and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure.

Pezeshkian had arrived in New Delhi earlier on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

The MEA said PM Modi also appreciated continued cooperation between India and Iran on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including BRICS.

During their earlier meeting in Bishkek, PM Modi had reiterated India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, and expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran.

The Iranian President had also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Iran and India and the scope for expanding areas of common interest.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)

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