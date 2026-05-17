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Home / World / PM Modi, Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson hold delegation-level talks to steer bilateral ties

PM Modi, Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson hold delegation-level talks to steer bilateral ties

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ANI
Updated At : 10:15 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Gothenburg [Sweden], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, in Gothenburg to hold delegation-level talks aimed at steering bilateral ties into a new era of strategic alignment.

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The meeting between the two leaders served as the main focus of the visit, opening the doors for detailed discussions on shared global priorities and fresh avenues of partnership.

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This high-stakes meeting comes as part of a larger diplomatic mission, with PM Narendra Modi arriving in Sweden on Sunday for a two-day state visit designed to anchor expanding cooperation in commercial trade, technological innovation, defence paradigms, and several emerging sectors between the two nations.

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Setting a celebratory tone for this high-profile diplomatic engagement, upon reaching his hotel in Gothenburg, PM Modi was treated to a vibrant and colourful welcome by the enthusiastic Indian diaspora, with members of the community organising a traditional Bengali cultural performance in his honour.

The spirited reception saw women dressed in traditional attire showcasing energetic folk dances and ceremonial rituals deeply inspired by Bengali cultural traditions, turning the venue into a festive arena.

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A large gathering of supporters waving Indian flags assembled at the hotel to greet the Prime Minister, beautifully blending rich Indian cultural celebrations with the backdrop of the Swedish industrial hub.

This grand community reception followed an equally significant official reception earlier in the day, which signalled the immense geopolitical weight Stockholm attaches to the visit.

PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by fighter jets from the Swedish Air Force as it approached Gothenburg, and in a special gesture, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival.

The high-level talks are expected to focus heavily on expanding bilateral trade ties, which reached a robust USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

Driven by these strong commercial ties, the two nations are expected to further deepen collaboration across a spectrum of cutting-edge areas, including the green transition, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, start-ups, resilient supply chains, defence manufacturing, space exploration, climate initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges, marking a major progression since PM Modi previously visited Sweden in 2018 to attend the inaugural India-Nordic Summit.

Expanding the scope of these bilateral discussions into wider regional frameworks, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "The two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission."

This strategic engagement in Sweden marks the second leg of PM Modi's ongoing four-nation European tour.

The Prime Minister arrived in Sweden following a successful visit to the Netherlands, where he inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals, and other key sectors, and later this week, PM Modi will proceed to Norway and Italy to conclude his European engagements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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