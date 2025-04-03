PM Modi takes Indian religious heritage to World Stage

Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): During his visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a presentation of 'Ramakien' which is Ramayan influenced by Thai culture. Ramakien is the national epic of Thailand and an integral part of Thai literary canon.

Wherever PM Modi goes, the display of India's religious heritage follows. PM Modi has turned every global visit into a showcase of India's rich traditions.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia."

During visit to Mauritius in March 2025, PM Modi visited Ganga Talao, where he offered holy water from Triveni Sangam, signifying spiritual unity between India and Mauritius.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural and spiritual connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 mixed the sacred waters of the Ganges, brought from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, into the Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin) at Port Louis in Mauritius.

PM Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals who are renowned for translating and publishing Arabic versions of Mahabharata and Ramayana, during his visit to Kuwait in December last year.

During visit to Brazil in November 2024, PM Modi was welcomed with the chanting of Mantras.

In the same visit, he also witnessed a Ramayana enactment in Rio de Janeiro.

In Guyana in November 2024, PM Modi witnessed soulful Ram Bhajans as well as Vedic chants by children.

In Russia in October last year, PM Modi witnessed Russian nationals singing Krishna Bhajan in his welcome at Kazan.

In Laos last year, PM Modi was welcomed by locals with chants of Gayatri Mantra.

During the same visit, he witnessed a mesmerizing Lao Ramayana performance .

During visit to Italy in 2021, community members in Rome chanted Shiva Mantra during PM's presence. (ANI)

