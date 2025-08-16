DT
PM Modi thanks Bhutanese counterpart for Independence Day wishes

PM Modi thanks Bhutanese counterpart for Independence Day wishes

ANI
Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, for extending wishes as India marks its 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I thank Prime Minister Tobgay for the kind wishes on India's Independence Day. May the bonds of friendship between our nations continue to grow stronger in the times to come."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1956306412973314464

Earlier, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tobgay had wished India "peace, prosperity and progress" on the occasion.

"Warm greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, celebrating our friendship and wishing peace, prosperity, and progress," he posted on X.

https://x.com/tsheringtobgay/status/1956236086512062579

Wishes poured in from across the world, with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam among several leaders extending greetings to India.

Earlier in the day, delivering his 12th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, PM Modi made a series of announcements, signalling that India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi also unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. The scheme aims to provide 3.5 crore employment opportunities to the youth and offer them Rs 15,000 upon securing their first job. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

