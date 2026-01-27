DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi thanks Cyprus President for R-Day greetings, looks forward to his India visit

PM Modi thanks Cyprus President for R-Day greetings, looks forward to his India visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:05 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides for his warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day and expressed eagerness to welcome him to the country.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you dear President Nikos Christodoulides for your warm wishes. Cyprus is a close friend and trusted partner and we are committed to deepening our comprehensive partnership. I look forward to welcoming you in India."

Advertisement

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015820351742394716?s=20

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Christodoulides had extended his Republic Day greetings to PM Modi.

In a post on X, he said, "Warmest congratulations to my dearest friend Narendra Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. Cyprus deeply values our enduring friendship, our shared democratic values and our steadily strengthening partnership. Looking forward to visiting India in May."

Advertisement

https://x.com/Christodulides/status/2015720743376454091?s=20

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday with a grand display of the country's military capabilities and cultural diversity at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed tomorrow.

Costa and Von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts