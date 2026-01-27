PM Modi thanks Cyprus President for R-Day greetings, looks forward to his India visit

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides for his warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day and expressed eagerness to welcome him to the country.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you dear President Nikos Christodoulides for your warm wishes. Cyprus is a close friend and trusted partner and we are committed to deepening our comprehensive partnership. I look forward to welcoming you in India."

Earlier in the day, Christodoulides had extended his Republic Day greetings to PM Modi.

In a post on X, he said, "Warmest congratulations to my dearest friend Narendra Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. Cyprus deeply values our enduring friendship, our shared democratic values and our steadily strengthening partnership. Looking forward to visiting India in May."

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday with a grand display of the country's military capabilities and cultural diversity at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed tomorrow.

Costa and Von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. (ANI)

