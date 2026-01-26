DT
Home / World / PM Modi thanks French PM for R-Day greetings

ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for extending his wishes on Republic Day.

PM Modi said he looked forward to Macron's visit to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron for your warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day. I look forward to welcoming you in India soon and further deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015802893404967157?s=20

Macron shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024, when the French President was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In a post on X, he also mentioned that he would meet PM Modi in February.

"What a beautiful memory of Republic Day by your side in 2024! My dear friend Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, all my best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!", the French President wrote on X.

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2015653556284440640?s=20

Macron was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024. During his visit, the French military contingent also participated in the parade. The 2024 parade had twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy).

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in France celebrated Republic Day in Paris.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "77th Republic Day celebrated at the Embassy of India, Paris, today. Ambassador Sanjeev Singla unfurled the Indian Flag and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. Indian community and friends of India joined the celebrations virtually. "

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2015735591007068492?s=20

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

