PM Modi thanks "friend" Donald Trump for birthday greetings; says committed to taking ties to new heights

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and greetings on his 75th birthday and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

The greetings from the US President came on a day the US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch was in the national capital to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Tuesday to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added.

A US Embassy Spokesperson said Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal today to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

Sources said the Chief Negotiators of both countries decided to continue the trade talks on virtual mode.

India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with US in August was postponed.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal.US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi stated that trade talks between India and the United States would help "unlock the limitless potential" of the partnership, after US President Donald Trump called for addressing "trade barriers" between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi described New Delhi and Washington as "natural partners" and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi had said in the X post.

