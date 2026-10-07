PM Modi thanks global leaders for congratulatory wishes on completing 25 years in governance

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to international leaders who extended warm wishes on his completion of 25 years of continuous service in governance, reiterating India’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, Global South initiatives, and strategic partnerships.

Responding to the congratulatory messages on X, PM Modi acknowledged the wishes marking a quarter-century of public leadership that began on October 7, 2001, when he first assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

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In his response to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the shared responsibility of both countries as leading voices for developing nations, stating, “Thank you, President Tinubu. India and Nigeria are close partners and leading voices of the Global South. I look forward to continuing our cooperation to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world.”

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Conveying his appreciation to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Modi pointed to the longstanding goodwill between the two countries, writing, “Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and thoughtful words. India deeply values its enduring friendship with Dominica. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and working together for the shared progress and prosperity of the people of our nations.”

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Acknowledging the congratulatory message from Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, PM Modi focused on maintaining the momentum built during recent diplomatic exchanges, noting, “Thank you, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, for your wonderful wishes. I look forward to working with you to build on the positive momentum in our relations and further strengthen our bilateral partnership.”

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Responding to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., PM Modi underscored the importance of Southeast Asian ties, writing, “Thank you, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for your wishes. India deeply values its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines. I look forward to our continued engagement and further deepening of the friendship between our nations.”

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Addressing Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, PM Modi highlighted the special bond between the neighbouring nations.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tobgay, for the warm and heartfelt message. India and Bhutan are bound by an enduring partnership rooted in mutual trust and understanding. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to advance our shared vision of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Bhutan," he wrote on X.

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Reciprocating the wishes of Botswana President Duma Boko, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to African partners, writing, “I deeply appreciate your warm wishes, President Duma Boko."

"India greatly values the friendship with Botswana and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our close ties," he added.

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The exchanges followed a wave of posts from international heads of state and government praising PM Modi’s trajectory from state leadership to the global stage.

Reflecting on recent bilateral engagements, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever noted the continuity of Modi's tenure, stating, “I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries.”

Expressing gratitude for India's support, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised the personal and national bonds forged over the years, writing, “My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India.”

In an official statement released by the Nigerian Presidency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked the anniversary as a significant moment in modern political history, writing, “On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and on my own behalf, I extend warm and fraternal congratulations to His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on a truly historic milestone. Today, 7 October 2026, marks 25 years since he first assumed office in 2001 as Head of Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat.”

Highlighting India's economic and technological transformation, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commended Modi’s focus on development and looked ahead to upcoming diplomatic engagements, stating, “Warmest greetings and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous public service at the helm of government. From Gujarat to leading the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi’s journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on good governance, innovation, technology, infrastructure and development, contributing to India’s transformation and its growing role on the global stage. I wish Prime Minister Modi continued success in his service to the people of India.” Marcos Jr. wrote.

He added that from their Strategic Partnership established in 2025 to the Philippines joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), bilateral ties continue to strengthen, adding that he looks forward to welcoming PM Modi to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in November.

In a personal tribute titled “Modi's leadership reflects wisdom, courage, empathy,” Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay recalled his initial meetings with Modi in July 2019 when Tobgay was a private citizen without parliamentary representation. Praising Modi's governance over 13 years in Gujarat and his subsequent national leadership toward a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, Tobgay emphasised that Indian support during successive Five-Year Plans enabled Bhutan to deliver key development projects.

He noted that these deep bilateral ties remain encapsulated in the "B4B" (Bharat for Bhutan, Bhutan for Bharat) framework, alongside the conferral of the Order of the Druk Gyalpo—Bhutan's highest honour—upon the Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached this monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. Acknowledging this remarkable feat, the Union Cabinet adopted a formal resolution on Tuesday to felicitate PM Modi on achieving 25 years of uninterrupted executive leadership.

Having first taken the oath of office in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he held the state's top post until May 2014, after which he transitioned to national leadership by assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held ever since. (ANI)

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