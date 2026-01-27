PM Modi thanks Guyanese President Irfaan Ali for his wishes on 77th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked President of Guyana Irfaan Ali for his wishes on 77th Republic Day.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Thank you, President Irfaan Ali, for your warm congratulations on India's 77th Republic Day. We cherish Guyana's friendship and our deep people-to-people ties characterised by historical roots and shared values."

Advertisement

The Guyanese President took to X to extend his greetings, writing, "Message of Congratulations On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of the Republic of India, we extend warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of India as they commemorate the adoption of their Constitution and the enduring ideals it enshrines. India's freedom struggle and its peaceful transition from colonial rule ignited hope across the developing world, inspiring generations of nations to claim their sovereignty and shape their own destinies."

Advertisement

"As the world's largest democracy, India continues to champion the interests and aspirations of developing states on the global stage. Guyana proudly values its deep and historic bonds with India, forged through ties of history, blood and a common commitment to democracy and development. These relations have matured into a strong partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation across diverse sectors. As India marks this significant milestone, Guyana looks forward with confidence to the continued strengthening of our bilateral relations, working together to advance prosperity, sustainability, and the collective voice of the Global South. @narendramodi," he added.

Guyana is aiming to emerge as a healthcare hub in the Caribbean and is counting on Indian expertise to strengthen its medical infrastructure, Guyanese High Commissioner to India Dharamkumar Seeraj said, while lauding India's robust healthcare system.

Advertisement

Underscoring the growing healthcare cooperation between the two countries, Seeraj said that the Guyanese government currently facilitates treatment for patients abroad when specialised care is unavailable domestically, with India emerging as a preferred destination due to its high-quality medical services.

"Currently, we have patients travelling to India for specialised treatment. If the required care is not available in Guyana, the Ministry of Health assists patients by facilitating treatment abroad. The government supports patients up to a certain amount, and if the cost exceeds that, additional assistance is provided. Many patients, therefore, opt for treatment in India. There is a logistics problem, the quality of care is excellent, and the cost is highly competitive," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)