Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): PM Modi on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who extended his greetings to the Prime Minister on becoming India's longest-serving elected head of government.

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Acknowledging the congratulatory message on social media platform X, PM Modi emphasised the enduring ties between the two nations.

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"Thank you, President Vucic, for your warm and heartfelt wishes," PM Modi stated in his post.

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Thank you President Vučić for your warm and heartfelt wishes. I fondly recall your recent visit to India and our productive discussions. India deeply values its friendship with Serbia and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our partnership in the years… https://t.co/dVZnPPrFc6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

Reflecting on recent bilateral engagements, the Prime Minister added, "I fondly recall your recent visit to India and our productive discussions. India deeply values its friendship with Serbia and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our partnership in the years ahead."

This diplomatic exchange followed a detailed tribute by the Serbian President on X, where he lauded the significant political milestone achieved by the Indian leader.

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"Heartfelt congratulations to @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India," President Vucic wrote.

Elaborating on this milestone in his message, Vucic underscored that PM Modi's prolonged tenure represents a deep democratic mandate, noting that "such longevity in the highest office of the state reflects the trust that citizens place in a leader who has dedicated his life to serving the people and advancing his country."

The Serbian President further observed that true statesmanship goes beyond mere political survival or electoral statistics.

According to Vucic, "The true strength of a statesman is not measured by years in office or the number of mandates won, but by the legacy he leaves behind, the results he delivers, and the vision that endures the politics of the day."

Recalling their previous diplomatic interactions as evidence of this leadership, the European leader highlighted the personal rapport shared between the two heads of state during their recent high-level dialogue.

"I particularly cherish the memory of our most recent meeting, marked by mutual understanding and sincere respect. In my conversation with Prime Minister Modi, I recognized the wisdom of an experienced statesman and a leader who deeply understands the challenges of the modern world and the importance of preserving tradition, identity, and national interests," Vucic noted.

He emphasised that this distinct blend of "experience, foresight, and dedication" to India has elevated PM Modi into a global figure whose "voice is heard and respected around the world."

In tandem with these global accolades, the Serbian President extended his best wishes for the Prime Minister's future tenure and the growth of the Indian nation.

"I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi good health, continued success, and the strength to keep leading India on the path of progress and prosperity in the years to come," Vucic said.

These diplomatic greetings come in the immediate wake of PM Modi achieving a historic milestone on June 10, when he officially became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

With this achievement, PM Modi surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by completing 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister of India.

Demonstrating this expanded global footprint, PM Modi arrived in the French city of Nice on Saturday, commencing an official visit to Europe that features crucial diplomatic engagements in France and Slovakia, followed by his participation in the annual G7 Summit.

This multi-nation visit is strategically structured to enhance international trade negotiations, foster cutting-edge technological alliances, and reinforce India's growing cooperation with both European partners and the Global South. A key highlight on the sidelines of these multilateral discussions includes a highly anticipated meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Beginning the itinerary with the initial phase of the visit in France, PM Modi will hold an extensive bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

The strategic dialogue is slated to encompass the entire gamut of India-France ties, which recently advanced to a Special Global Strategic Partnership during Macron's visit to India earlier this year.

Alongside their diplomatic consultations, the two leaders will jointly launch Bharat Innovates 2026, a signature conclave organised under the framework of the India-France Year of Innovation.

The three-day event is designed to connect prominent startups, venture capital networks, and technology pioneers from both nations to stimulate cross-border collaboration in emerging deep-tech sectors.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia for an official state visit spanning June 14-15, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the central European nation achieved independence in 1993.

While in Bratislava, PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and meet President Peter Pellegrini.

The deliberations will focus primarily on expanding two-way investments and trade, with specific emphasis on railway infrastructure and automobile manufacturing, while concurrently deepening India's institutional engagement with the European Union.

This diplomatic push in central Europe follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025, as well as President Pellegrini's participation at the AI Impact Summit in India earlier this year.

Transitioning back to global multilateral diplomacy, PM Modi will subsequently return to France on June 16 to participate in the G7 Summit being hosted in the resort town of Evian, providing a platform to engage with G7 leaders, invited outreach partners, and heads of international organisations.

Among the most closely monitored engagements on the summit's sidelines is the aforementioned projected meeting with US President Trump on June 17, where bilateral trade issues are anticipated to dominate the agenda.

PM Modi will also utilise the summit to hold a series of pull-out one-on-one sessions with several other global counterparts.

In his departure statement mapping out the significance of this summit, PM Modi emphasised India's expanding footprint on the world stage, asserting that New Delhi would champion the collective aspirations and specific concerns of developing economies.

"This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited," PM Modi observed, describing the recurring invitation as a tangible reflection of increasing global trust in India.

The final segment of the European visit will bring PM Modi to Paris on June 18, where he will join President Macron at the VivaTech Summit, recognised as Europe's largest digital innovation and startup convention.

Before wrapping up his itinerary, PM Modi will hold additional state engagements and interact with members of the local Indian diaspora, capsulising a visit that integrates strategic diplomacy, technology transfers, and global leadership. (ANI)

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