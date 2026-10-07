PM Modi thanks South Korean President for wishes on 25-year milestone, vows to advance 'shared vision' for regional stability

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI): Responding to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s congratulatory message on his completion of 25 years of continuous public service in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude and underscored the growing momentum in the Special Strategic Partnership between India and the Republic of Korea.

Recalling their previous diplomatic engagement in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi highlighted their shared commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation across bilateral and global domains.

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“Thank you President Lee Jae-myung for your warm message,” PM Modi said in a post on X. “I fondly recall your visit to India in April, which gave fresh momentum to our Special Strategic Partnership.”

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Reaffirming New Delhi's intention to work closely with Seoul to address regional and global challenges, the Prime Minister emphasised their common vision for long-term stability and economic advancement.

“I am confident that together we will deepen our multifaceted cooperation and advance our shared vision for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi added.

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The exchange follows South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's message praising PM Modi’s governance journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister of India, noting the nation's significant strides in manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, and elevated global standing under his leadership.

Thank you President Lee Jae-myung for your warm message. I fondly recall your visit to India in April, which gave fresh momentum to our Special Strategic Partnership. I am confident that together we will deepen our multifaceted cooperation and advance our shared vision for global peace, stability and prosperity. 이재명 대통령님, 따뜻한 메시지를 보내주셔서 감사드립니다. 지난 4월 대통령님의 인도 방문을 뜻깊게 기억하고 있습니다. 대통령님의 방문은 양국의 특별 전략적 파트너십 새로운 활력을 불어넣는 소중한 계기가 되었습니다. 향후 양국이 함께 다방면에 걸친 협력을 더욱 심화해 나가며, 세계의 평화와 안정, 번영을 위한 공동의 목표를 함께 발전시켜 나가기를 확신합니다. @Jaemyung_Lee — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026

Highlighting Modi’s leadership journey, which began a quarter-century ago when he assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, the South Korean leader expressed deep respect for his dedication to public service.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi, since taking office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on this day 25 years ago, you have dedicated yourself to building a better life for the people of India,” the South Korean President stated in a post on X. “I pay my deepest respect to your unwavering dedication and extend my heartfelt congratulations on this milestone.”

Underlining the economic and structural transformation under PM Modi's tenure, the President noted that India's domestic advances serve as a foundation for its expanding global responsibilities.

“Under your leadership, India has made steady strides through manufacturing growth and infrastructure development, and has demonstrated resilience in the face of various challenges,” the South Korean President wrote. “Such achievements stand as a source of pride for the Indian people and provide a foundation for expanding India’s global role.”

Reaffirming the strong bilateral partnership between the two nations, the South Korean President called for continued economic collaboration and strategic innovation.

“As Special Strategic Partners, the ROK and India are shaping a future of growth and innovation together,” he said. “We will continue to support the aspirations and growth of businesses and young people in both countries, bringing the shared vision we set out in New Delhi last April to fruition.”

“I look forward to seeing you again, this time in Seoul. I wish you good health and extend to the people of India the deep friendship of the people of the Republic of Korea,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to other international leaders who extended warm wishes on his completion of 25 years of continuous service in governance, reiterating India’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, Global South initiatives, and strategic partnerships.

Responding to the congratulatory messages on X, PM Modi acknowledged the wishes marking a quarter-century of public leadership that began on October 7, 2001, when he first assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Expressing optimism for the future of India's strategic partnerships in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for their warm wishes on his completion of 25 years in governance.

Responding to both leaders on X, PM Modi emphasised that enduring bilateral friendships will continue to drive global peace, economic prosperity, and elevated strategic collaboration.

In his response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi recalled her visit to New Delhi earlier this year, expressing confidence that bilateral ties will reach new heights as both nations prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

“Prime Minister Takaichi ji, thank you very much,” PM Modi wrote in his response on X. “Your visit to India in July this year will remain unforgettable for me as well. It has further strengthened the India-Japan partnership. Both countries, building on their longstanding friendship, will continue to work together for global peace, stability, and prosperity. I am confident that on the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, bilateral ties will reach new heights.”

In his response to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the shared responsibility of both countries as leading voices for developing nations, stating, “Thank you, President Tinubu. India and Nigeria are close partners and leading voices of the Global South. I look forward to continuing our cooperation to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world.”

Conveying his gratitude to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, PM Modi commended the Serbian leader's personal contributions toward solidifying bilateral ties between the two nations while praising Serbia's domestic progress.

“Thank you for your warm words and friendship,” PM Modi responded to President Vučić. “I deeply appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening the India-Serbia partnership. Under your leadership, Serbia has undergone an extraordinary transformation. You have served Serbia with determination and dedication. I look forward to taking the India-Serbia partnership to even greater heights.”

Conveying his appreciation to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Modi pointed to the longstanding goodwill between the two countries, writing, “Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and thoughtful words. India deeply values its enduring friendship with Dominica. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and working together for the shared progress and prosperity of the people of our nations.”

Responding to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., PM Modi underscored the importance of Southeast Asian ties, writing, “Thank you, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for your wishes. India deeply values its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines. I look forward to our continued engagement and further deepening of the friendship between our nations.”

Addressing Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, PM Modi highlighted the special bond between the neighbouring nations.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tobgay, for the warm and heartfelt message. India and Bhutan are bound by an enduring partnership rooted in mutual trust and understanding. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to advance our shared vision of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Bhutan," he wrote on X.

Acknowledging the congratulatory message from Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, PM Modi focused on maintaining the momentum built during recent diplomatic exchanges, noting, “Thank you, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, for your wonderful wishes. I look forward to working with you to build on the positive momentum in our relations and further strengthen our bilateral partnership.”

Reciprocating the wishes of Botswana President Duma Boko, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to African partners, writing, “I deeply appreciate your warm wishes, President Duma Boko.""India greatly values the friendship with Botswana and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our close ties," he added.

The exchanges followed a wave of posts from international heads of state and government praising PM Modi’s trajectory from state leadership to the global stage.

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi wrote on X, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” Prime Minister Takaichi posted. “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister. I express my deep respect for your achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing in the international community.”

“Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude,” Takaichi added. “While experiencing India's culinary culture and music, I was able to engage in concrete discussions with Prime Minister Modi on measures to advance the Japan-India 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' to a new stage, making my stay immensely fruitful. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India. To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.”

In his message, President Vučić congratulated PM Modi on his quarter-century of continuous public leadership, noting the visible rise of India on the global stage.

“Congratulations, @NarendraModi, on completing 25 years of public service at the highest level,” President Vučić wrote on X. “Few people can say they have devoted a quarter of a century to serving their country, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India. I know how deeply you care about India and its future, and the world can see how high you have raised India. I wish you many more years of good health, strength and success in serving the great Indian people. India is blessed to have you.”

Reflecting on recent bilateral engagements, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever noted the continuity of Modi's tenure, stating, “I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries.”

Expressing gratitude for India's support, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised the personal and national bonds forged over the years, writing, “My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India.”

In an official statement released by the Nigerian Presidency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked the anniversary as a significant moment in modern political history, writing, “On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and on my own behalf, I extend warm and fraternal congratulations to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on a truly historic milestone. Today, 7 October 2026, marks 25 years since he first assumed office in 2001 as Head of Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat.”

Highlighting India's economic and technological transformation, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commended Modi’s focus on development and looked ahead to upcoming diplomatic engagements, stating, “Warmest greetings and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous public service at the helm of government. From Gujarat to leading the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi’s journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on good governance, innovation, technology, infrastructure and development, contributing to India’s transformation and its growing role on the global stage. I wish Prime Minister Modi continued success in his service to the people of India.” Marcos Jr. wrote.

He added that from their Strategic Partnership established in 2025 to the Philippines joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), bilateral ties continue to strengthen, adding that he looks forward to welcoming PM Modi to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in November.

In a personal tribute titled “Modi's leadership reflects wisdom, courage, empathy,” Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay recalled his initial meetings with Modi in July 2019 when Tobgay was a private citizen without parliamentary representation. Praising Modi's governance over 13 years in Gujarat and his subsequent national leadership toward a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, Tobgay emphasised that Indian support during successive Five-Year Plans enabled Bhutan to deliver key development projects.

He noted that these deep bilateral ties remain encapsulated in the "B4B" (Bharat for Bhutan, Bhutan for Bharat) framework, alongside the conferral of the Order of the Druk Gyalpo—Bhutan's highest honour—upon the Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached this monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.

Acknowledging this remarkable feat, the Union Cabinet adopted a formal resolution on Tuesday to felicitate PM Modi on achieving 25 years of uninterrupted executive leadership.

Having first taken the oath of office in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he held the state's top post until May 2014, after which he transitioned to national leadership by assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held ever since. (ANI)

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